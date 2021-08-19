Neighbors in Mountain Top want to know what's going on with cell phone service lately

A spokesperson for T-Mobile tells Newswatch 16 it's upgrading the network, but residents say service has gone downhill in recent months

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — Almost all of us count on cell phone service every day. But, unfortunately, in Luzerne County, it seems an attempt to upgrade cell service in one community has only made things worse.



Linda Kapuschinsky says her cell service where she lives in Mountain Top has been on a downward slope since the beginning of this year.

"Every day, the data is so slow if it works at all,” she said. “It can get you really angry at times…I can't access my medical information, 'cuz that's online, and when the phone's not working at all, I can't make any phone calls."



Linda’s daughter, Amber Cox, lives down the street from her mom. She has the same provider – and is equally frustrated.

"No internet, hardly any bars to make phone calls, trying to online schooling last year was even a little bit difficult with my son,” Amber said.



Both say they noticed a change recently.



"It was even still somewhat decent last year, but it seems like this year, it just, there's no service,” Amber said.



"Whenever it was, they started really instituting this 5G service. That's when everything got really bad,” Linda said.



5G service is supposed to make service even faster. But T-Mobile customers in Mountain Top say it's the reverse.



"Just from reading on Facebook, the whole area is having problems,” Linda said.



Based on Facebook comments from a Mountain Top group, it appears this mostly impacts T-Mobile customers and people who used to have Sprint, which is now T-Mobile; though some with other networks did complain of issues as well.

Another family tells Newswatch 16 that even after the Sprint/T-Mobile merger back in April 2020, they still were not having issues. So when that family upgraded their phones and a T-Mobile SIM card was put in, it wasn't until recently that the problems started for them.



People we spoke with in Mountain Top who use AT&T and Verizon say service isn’t so bad for them.



"I'm happy with Verizon mostly because wherever you go, it's better than some of the other ones,” Gary Fritzges of Mountain Top said.

Mark Eckel, of Dorrance, listed off a couple of spots where he says he can’t get service with AT&T, but overall he says it works okay for him.

"It's been reliable enough,” Eckel said. “I have issues, but other than that, no problem."



After reaching out to T-Mobile several times throughout the day, Newswatch 16 received the following response from the company:

“Mountain Top and the surrounding area is very important to us, and we continue to enhance and expand our network there. We’re also upgrading the network there to launch our 5G services for customers.”



Meanwhile, a local employee tells Newswatch 16 his store does get quite a few complaints from the Mountain Top area.



The employee tells Newswatch 16 that if folks are having issues, they should try switching from 5G to 4G – or bring the phone into a T-Mobile store, so someone can try to fix the settings.

But Linda Kapuschinsky and Amanda Cox say they just want their money’s worth.



"My main thought is, if we're not getting the service we're paying for, why are we paying full price for a service we're not able to use,” Linda said.

“I would love to switch, Amanda said, “but I, unfortunately, along with my husband, we both still owe like $250 each to pay off our phones, and we don’t just have an extra $500 laying around to switch to a different plan.”