The social media app introduced a new tool that connects users with mental health experts.

Snapchat is the latest social media app to provide users with mental health help.

The new feature called " Here For You ."

It gives users self-help information if they search for topics like anxiety, depression, suicide, and bullying.

People can also connect with mental health experts through the app.

Instagram, Pinterest, and Facebook all have tools to try to help manage online harassment.