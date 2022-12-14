Ten years later: Remembering the victims of Sandy Hook

Folks at the event stressed they will continue to push to make resources available for those in need.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Today marks 10 years since the tragedy at an elementary school in Connecticut.

20 students and six educators were killed in a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown.

In Scranton, a vigil was held at Saint Luke's Church in honor of the victims.

Speakers stressed the importance of working together to create access to resources, such as mental health services.

"It's easy to become disheartened to become complacent, to become just numb because we see so much of this all the time in our news. When we give up, we've lost," said Reverend Rebecca Barnes.

