Quick thinking Florida girl uses blue slime to help catch would-be kidnapper

An 11-year-old used a tip she learned from a popular cop show when a man tried to abduct her at her bus stop.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Terrifying moments captured on surveillance video in Florida. An 11-year-old girl fighting off a 30-year-old man armed with a knife who police say was trying to kidnap her.

"Will I die today? Will I get to live the rest of my life?"

Those thoughts racing thru Alyssa’s mind as she escaped from the suspect later identified as Jared Stanga.

Her mother, Amber Bonal, says Alyssa was simply waiting for the school bus Tuesday morning in Pensacola Florida when Stanga allegedly approached her.

"If I would have lost her yesterday, the chances of me getting her back would've been very slim," recalls Bonal.

Officials say gas station cameras and Alyssa's sharp thinking helped police track down Stanga.

She smeared blue slime on his arm before she ran off to find the closest adult. A tip she picked up from a popular tv show.

"We watch Law & Order SVU and one of the things they always talk about is if they left evidence," explains Bonal.

“She really understood that this is a bad situation that she was in and she knew that she needed a fight to get away from that," said Callahan Walsh, child advocate with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Bonal claims the suspect approached Alyssa once before about 3 weeks ago. Since then she's walked Alyssa to school every day except Tuesday when taking care of her infant child.

"It's creating guilt for not going out there,” said Bonal. “It's not my fault, it's not her fault - it's that man's fault."