Demonstrators march in Washington D.C. in support of Ukraine

People here in Pennsylvania are standing with citizens of Ukraine. There was a big show of support over the weekend in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — People from Pennsylvania weighed in on the threat of war between Russia and Ukraine.

On Sunday, there was a rally with a message in Washington D.C.

Thousands were there. It stretched from the Lincoln Memorial to the White House.

Spotted in the crowd were dozens from southeastern Pennsylvania.

Busloads left from Montgomery County. They are united by the message: Russian leader Vladimir Putin has to keep his hands off Ukraine.

The 150,000 Russian troops massed on the border have to go.

Many of the people on the trip have family back in Ukraine. They fear the worst.

"I speak with my mom every day," said Oleg Berezovskif from Blue Bell, Pa. "She's worried. She's very worried. She remembers World War II. Right now, she doesn't want World War III."

The official from the Ukrainian Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia, who helped organize the trip, said the people of Ukraine will not leave their homes. They are ready to fight.