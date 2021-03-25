Peeps-flavored Pepsi is a thing, but it's not available in stores

Here's how you can get your hands on the limited edition Pepsi, Peeps marshmallow soda collaboration.

Peeps-flavored Pepsi is coming just in time for spring, but you won't find it on store shelves.

The two iconic brands are introducing PEPSI x PEEPS, a new beverage that combines the taste of Pepsi with Peeps Marshmallow flavor.

The Peeps-inspired Pepsi mini-cans come in yellow, pink and blue and you can win some with the #HangingWithMyPeeps sweepstakes.

"After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about. So, to celebrate the start of springtime, Pepsi collaborated with Peeps to develop a limited batch of its first-ever marshmallow cola," said Todd Kaplan, VP Marketing – Pepsi.

Pepsi and Peeps are calling on fans to show the world how they're enjoying their favorite springtime activities – in a safe, socially distant manner – through the #HangingWithMyPeeps sweepstakes. Fans can submit photos of themselves enjoying the spring with Peeps Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies by tagging @PEPSI, #HangingWithMyPeeps and #PepsiSweepstakes on Twitter and Instagram for the chance to win a coveted limited-edition three-pack of PEPSI x PEEPS.

"The Peeps brand always finds great joy in teaming up with partners to bring our beloved Marshmallow flavor to fans in new and exciting ways, which is why we're thrilled to collaborate with Pepsi on this limited-edition PEPSI x PEEPS beverage leading up to the Easter holiday," said Peeps Brand Manager Caitlin Servian.