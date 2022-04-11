Police: Man steals from American legion

Former commander and treasurer of an American Legion stole thousands from gambling machines and organization charge cards.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Gerard Klush the new Commander of American Legion Post 477 says he feels betrayed after finding out one the legions most important members was stealing thousands of dollars.

"He was doin this for a while anything he could get his hands one he was taking. And we are barely right now making it," said Klush.

Klush says William Timek, who was the former commander and treasurer of the Pittston American legion was brought in to help improve the organization.

But from 2019 - 2022 Investigators say Timek who is from Exeter, stole up to $20,000 from gambling machines and used Legion charge accounts for his own benefit.

"We were getting problems with Redners and stuff they were saying well why are you ordering steaks and stuff and all kind of stuff like that," said Klush. "But it's mainly with the machines."

The City of Pittston Police department says This investigation was largely funded by a recent grant to combat illegal gambling within the city.

For Dan Rodgers, a social member at the American Legion, the theft was a big blow not only to the bar, but to all the members.

"It's a sad sad thing that happened and I feel for the veterans because cause they're the ultimate people who lose and he's a veteran himself so," said Rodgers.

"And the fact that we trusted him and he's skimming the money off us really really hurt every veteran in here," said Klush.

William Timeck was arraigned on three felony charges. He currently free on bail and will have a preliminary hearing in early December.