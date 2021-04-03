Live tonight at 8 pm, 'Stop the Hate: The Rise in Violence Against Asian Americans'

ABC News Live will present a one-hour primetime streaming news special “Stop the Hate: The Rise in Violence Against Asian Americans.”

Thursday, March 4 at 8:00 pm, ABC News Live will present a one-hour primetime streaming news special “Stop the Hate: The Rise in Violence Against Asian Americans.”

The special will be available in the video player below, as well as, ABC News Live, Hulu or your favorite streaming device.

Anchored by ABC News’ Juju Chang and Eva Pilgrim, the special will feature reporting from Correspondent Zohreen Shah, ABC7/KGO-TV San Francisco’s Dion Lim, ABC7/WABC-TV New York’s CeFaan Kim and 6abc/WPVI-TV Philadelphia’s Nydia Han and interviews with actress Olivia Munn, actor Daniel Dae Kim and Congresswoman Grace Meng.

The one-hour special traces the events that have led to anti-Asian violence, spotlights stories of victims and the process of prosecuting the hate crimes, explores why America is paying attention now and profiles the new activism emerging in the AAPI community.