Here's how to watch Blue Origin's New Shepard launch

The next leg of the billionaire space race will soon be underway.

VAN HORN, Texas — Jeff Bezos is about to soar on his space travel company's first flight with people on board.

The founder of Blue Origin as well as Amazon will become the second billionaire to ride his own rocket.

He'll blast off Tuesday morning from Van Horn, Texas with his brother, Mark, Oliver Daemen, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands, and Wally Funk, an 82-year-old female aviation pioneer from Texas.

Daemen and Funk will become the youngest and oldest ever to fly in space.

Launch time is 8 a.m. Central Time Tuesday.

The launch falls on the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo moon landing.

You can watch it live at 8:40 Tuesday morning right here on WNEP.

The launch can also be watched online here on Blue Origin's website.

Blue Origin's capsule is fully automated, so there's no need for trained staff on the brief space hop.

Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson rocket plane needs two pilots to operate. Branson beat Bezos to space on July 11.

Our astronauts have completed training and are a go for launch. #NSFirstHumanFlight pic.twitter.com/rzkQgqVaB6 — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 19, 2021