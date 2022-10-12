The shooting happened before 11 p.m. Wednesday with a neighbor describing the scene was "like a warzone."

BRISTOL, Conn. — Two Bristol police officers were killed and one seriously injured in a shooting late Wednesday, state police confirmed.

The shooting happened at a home on Redstone Hill Road.

State Police Major Crimes are on the scene investigating. An update is expected by state police around 8:30 a.m.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the two officers. Lamont said in a statement that the officers were killed while responding to an emergency call of domestic violence at the home.

FOX61 was at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford when a tow truck pulled away a Bristol police SUV from the hospital. It's unknown at this time its connection to the investigation.

A procession taking the officers from Bristol Hospital to the Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington arrived around 7:30 a.m.

Robyn Laudon, who lives in the area, described the scene Wednesday night to FOX61's Julia LeBlanc.

"It was like a warzone. And the next thing you knew, there were sirens flying everywhere," said Laudon. "It was scary. It was actually scary [because] we don't get this. We don't have this. This is a quiet neighborhood."

At this time it's unknown why the shooting happened or why Bristol police were at the scene to begin with.

Lamont said in a statement about the fatal shooting:

The loss of two officers from the Bristol Police Department who were killed in the line of duty while responding to an emergency call of domestic violence is a senseless tragedy, and my prayers are with their families, loved ones, and fellow officers.

I also ask the residents of Connecticut to keep in their prayers a third officer who was shot while responding to this emergency and is currently in the hospital with serious injuries.

This is a devastating reminder of the dangers that police officers face every day to protect our families and neighbors from all kinds of situations. These officers are heroes and will always be remembered for the honorable service they provided to their town and their state. This continues to be an active situation, and I’ve directed DESPP Commissioner James Rovella and the Connecticut State Police to support the Bristol Police Department and greater community in every way they can.

This is a developing story.

