2 killed, dozens injured in bus crash on I-84 in Orange County, NY

The bus rolled over while transporting high school students from Long Island to a band camp in Pennsylvania.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. — According to New York State Police, at least two adults died, and dozens were hurt Thursday afternoon when a charter bus rolled over on Interstate 84 in Orange County, New York.

The bus was carrying students from a high school near Long Island to a band camp in Pennsylvania. It rolled over while traveling west-bound on the interstate in the town of Wawayanda and slid down into a 50-foot ravine, according to New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

State Police say there were forty students and four adults on the bus. A 77-year-old and a 43-year-old were killed. Several more passengers were injured, including five children who are said to be in critical condition.

Officials say the crash was caused by a faulty front tire.