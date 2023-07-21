Women's World Cup 2023: USWNT wins 3-0 against Vietnam in first match

The U.S. are the heavy favorites to win the tournament for an unprecedented third time.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. women's national team defeated Vietnam 3-0 in their first matchup at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The U.S., who are the heavy favorites to win the tournament for an unprecedented third time, entered the playing field in New Zealand with a new cast of players making their first World Cup appearance. Among the 14 U.S. players making their debut was Trinity Rodman, the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman.

Sofia Smith, the rising 22-year-old star, made two goals in the first half of the game. Smith was named the National Women's Soccer League's Most Valuable Player and U.S. Soccer's Player of the Year last year.

Lindsey Horan, the co-captain of the team, scored a third goal in the second half of the game.

Vietnam's national team was also making their World Cup debut in the opener at Eden Park.

With the first group game completed, the U.S. will play against the Netherlands on July 26. The reigning champions will play the group stage finale on Aug. 1 with a match against Portugal.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more updates.