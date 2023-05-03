The woman was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was shot after reportedly running over someone's dog in north Columbus on Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the intersection of Summit Street and East Oakland Avenue at 4:36 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Police say the woman allegedly ran over a dog and a man then shot her.

Surveillance video from a nearby home shows the woman's vehicle coming to a stop near the intersection of East 15th Avenue and Summit Street where police later arrived.

She was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition and was later listed as stable.

Police are still searching for the man.