Woman calls 911 with her toes after hands get crushed changing tire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A woman whose hands were crushed while she was changing a tire on the side of an interstate in South Carolina managed to call for help using her toes.

A news release from Colleton County Fire-Rescue says the woman got a flat tire on a dark section of Interstate 95 Sunday evening. A jack holding up the car slipped while she was putting the spare tire on the car.

Her hands were crushed between the tire and the fender for about 35 minutes.

She was able to slide off her shoe. After several failed attempts, she was able to dial 911 using her toes.

Responding firefighters first tried to use a prybar, but with no success. Then they tried to deflate the tire, but all that did was drop the car as the air ran out.

The firefighters used the prybar to free one of the woman's hands. Then another crew brought a hydraulic spreader to lift the car, freeing the woman's other hand.