Learning the history between Ukraine and Russia in real time

To help stop the spread of information on social media professors at Wilkes University are educating students about Ukraine's past, present, and future with Russia.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In Wilkes-Barre, college students can take hundreds of different courses at Wilkes University.

While there isn't a class about the current conflict in Ukraine, students are making it clear they want to learn about it

"It's come up but not in an educated, conversation form like this is, which is why I wanted to come. I can recognize I haven't had the proper exposure to it. I only get exposed as a 20-year-old on social media," said Melanie Fouts, Junior at Wilkes.

To help stop the spread of misinformation on social media professors at Wilkes University are teaming up to educate students about Ukraine's past, present, and future with Russia through forums.

"This is a different situation, certainly in their lifetime, which is a war based on territorial aggression. Something that hasn't happened for a long time, so that's going to be something new and something jolting for a lot of young people," said Andrew Miller, political science professor.

The professors spent two hours clarifying misconceptions students had about the ongoing conflict that they learned through social media.

"People can take a film on their phone and instantly upload it to a social media site. So it can actually contradict the propaganda sometimes because the Russian government or Putin may say something is happening, but then the actual film shows something different," said Miller.

Fouts and the rest of her classmates left the forum with new perspectives on the current situation in Ukraine.

"I wasn't aware of the backstory with Putin and perhaps some of his motives are and I think that was really valuable to see the context of it and to see where he's coming from," said Fouts.

Wilkes University plans to continue the conversation about the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine through many many panels and open forums like they did Thursday throughout the course of the semester.

