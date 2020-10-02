White House budget plan would not eliminate the deficit over the next 10 years

The US budget deficit ballooned past $1 trillion in 2019.

(CNN) -- The White House is preparing to present a budget that would not eliminate the federal deficit in the next 10 years, according to a summary of the plan obtained by CNN Sunday night.

The President is expected to release a $4.8 trillion budget plan for 2021.The Wall Street Journal first reported the anticipated budget.

News of the proposed budget comes after the US budget deficit ballooned past $1 trillion in 2019, marking the first time the country has crossed that threshold in a calendar year since 2012.

And the deficit has continued to grow due in part to tax cuts and a two-year budget deal that has boosted federal spending under Trump. It's swelled to $984 billion at the end of the last fiscal year, up from $665 billion during his first year in office in 2017. Usually, big budget deficits typically widen during economic downturns -- but the US economy is expanding and unemployment is at a 50-year low.

The budget proposal, which is expected to be released publicly on Monday, will request $2 billion in homeland security funds for the US southern border wall -- billions less than Congress had previously agreed to. The plan also calls for at least $1.5 trillion in cuts to "non-defense discretionary programs," which does not include Medicare or Social Security, according to CNN's review of the planned budget.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the anticipated budget in a statement Sunday night, saying, "The budget is a statement of values and once again the President is showing just how little he values the good health, financial security and well-being of hard-working American families."

The national debt has been rising at an accelerated rate in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, when Congress and the Obama administration approved stimulus funding in order to keep the economy afloat.

The debt began to level off at the beginning of Trump's term, but bounced up again as the tax cuts passed at the end of 2017 took effect and the dramatically lower corporate tax rate lowered Treasury revenues.

As a candidate, Trump promised to "get rid of" the national debt, telling the Post in 2016 that he could make the US debt-free "over a period of eight years."

White House officials intend to say that their budget proposal would close the deficit by 2035, the Washington Post reported according to the newspaper's own review, setting up a timeline that would miss President Donald Trump's repeated vow to eliminate the federal deficit after eight years in office.

The Post reports that the plan is also expected to propose 5% net cuts to domestic discretionary spending which is anticipated to include budget cuts to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A person briefed on the budget told the Post that the Education Department budget will be cut by $6 billion.