When Pennsylvania's neighboring states plan on reopening

President Donald Trump has indicated many states can reopen by May 1 but will any of PA's six neighbors?

(CNN) -- More than 97% of the US population is currently under a stay-at-home or shelter-in-place order as the coronavirus pandemic continues to upend life as we know it. But worries for the economy, and people's mental health, are raising the question: When will things go back to normal?

President Donald Trump has indicated many states can reopen by May 1, and on Thursday shared federal guidelines for restarting the economy with governors.

Across the country, governors have been forming pacts. Those leaders are highlighting the importance of using science and advice from health officials rather than politics to choose when to reopen the economy. Expanded testing, tracking contacts of people who had the virus, improved treatment options, and vaccine development are important, they say.

Here's the latest on where states stand in their plan to reopen:

Delaware

Gov. John Carney issued a statewide stay-at-home order that will remain until May 15 or until the "public health threat is eliminated."

Delaware has joined a coalition with the Northeastern states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island to coordinate the reopening of the economy, according to a press release from NY Governor Andrew Cuomo's office.

The governor said April 17 that once the state reopens, social distancing, face coverings in public, washing hands, limited gatherings and vulnerable populations sheltering in place will remain.

Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan issued a statewide stay-at-home order on March 30. There is no current potential end date.

The governor said during his appearance on CNN Newsroom on April 13 that the state is discussing ways to safely reopen the state with health officials, and that his priority is to save lives, not the economy.

"We've got to listen to the doctors and scientists," Hogan said. "We've also got to be concerned about people getting the help they need and getting on track, but doing so in a gradual and safe manner when it's really the right time to do it."

Hogan said cooperation amongst other governors on when to reopen the states would be a "good idea."

People in Maryland will be required to wear face coverings in stores and on public transportation as of April 18.

New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy issued a stay-at-home order on March 21 that has no specific end date.

New Jersey has joined a coalition with the Northeastern states of New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts to coordinate the reopening of the economy, according to a news release from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.

"No one has given more thought or is more eager to restart our economy than I am, but if we don't get the sequencing right, we put more lives at risk. The only path to sustainable economic recovery is through a strong healthcare recovery," Murphy said in a news release.

"A coordinated, regional approach, informed by a multi-state council of experts, will help us avoid a major setback with potentially disastrous consequences."

New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a "New York State on PAUSE" executive order which took effect on March 22. Schools and nonessential businesses are ordered to stay closed until May 15.

New York has joined a coalition with the Northeastern states of New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Rhode Island and Massachusetts to coordinate the reopening of the economy, according to a press release from Cuomo's office.

The governor has not come to any decision on when businesses will reopen and said he rejected "any elected official or any expert who says I can tell you what's going to happen four weeks from today."

The governor said April 16 there are factors for when a business can reopen, including how essential it is and what is the risk of catching the virus.

Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statewide stay-at-home order that will remain in place until May 1.

He said April 16 that on that date the state will begin the first phase of reopening.

"We are working on (specifics) and will be talking about this in the days ahead. We will be dealing with the schools shortly, probably early next week," he said.

As for events with big crowds, he said, "We need to take this a few weeks at a time to see where we are."

West Virginia

Gov. Jim Justice issued a stay-at-home order until further notice.

"That curve is the curve we're looking for to be able to look at the possibility of backing things off and going forward. We're not there yet," Justice said during a news conference April 13.

Despite numbers suggesting that the state is starting to do better, Justice said it wasn't time to relax social distancing measures or asking people to stop staying home.

"I'm proud of each and every one of you so keep following the guidelines, stay at home, social distance, practice good hygiene and when the time comes, and it will, we'll cross the finish line together as West Virginians," Justice said in a news release.