Weinstein confronted in court by women he is convicted of assaulting

Both women were in court during sentencing which brought closure to a landmark trial that helped define the modern #MeToo movement.

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.

It's was something the media mogul's multiple accusers thought they'd never see, and the sentence brings an end of sorts to the mogul's fall from the top of Hollywood's echelons.

Both women that Weinstein was convicted of assaulting spoke in court Wednesday before Judge James Burke announced the sentence.

Weinstein was convicted last month of raping a woman in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman at his apartment in 2006. He faced a maximum of 29 years in prison. A second criminal case is pending in California.

For decades Harvey Weinstein used his influence and space of power allegedly sexually assaulting dozens of young women, and silencing those women and others with intimidation.

The release of a couple of exposé pieces in the press back in October of 2017 began to gather momentum in society, which is what pushed the media mogul into court at the start of this year to face charges.

Weinstein was brought into court in a wheelchair and spoke before he was sentenced. He chose not to testify during the trial. He was described by one of his lawyers as “broken-down man.”

The New York case was the first criminal matter to arise from accusations of more than 90 women.

Weinstein told the court that men facing allegations in the #MeToo movement are being accused of “things that none of us understood.”



