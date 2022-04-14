Wegmans eliminating plastic bags by end of 2022

Wegmans announced Thursday that it will eliminate plastic grocery bags at all stores by the end of this year.

ROCHESTER, New York — You'll soon have to bring your own bag or pay for a paper bag when shopping at Wegmans.

The grocery store chain announced Thursday that it will eliminate plastic grocery bags at all stores by the end of this year.

Wegmans says that it will help the environment by taking an estimated 345 million single-use bags out of circulation each year.

With a goal to shift all our customers to reusable bags, the best option to solve the environmental challenge of single-use grocery bags, we will eliminate plastic bags companywide by the end of 2022. https://t.co/biyQW7ekhc — Wegmans Food Markets (@Wegmans) April 14, 2022

