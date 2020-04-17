Watch the first 5 minutes of ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary before the premiere

The ten part documentary series following the Bulls during their 1997-1998 season will air on April 19.

Fans eagerly anticipating the release of "The Last Dance," a docuseries about Michael Jordan's '97-'98 run and sixth championship, are in for a treat. ESPN released the first five minutes of the series ahead of its release.

"The Last Dance" will premiere Sunday, April 19. The 10-part series will follow Jordan and the Chicago Bulls through their final championship run in 1997-98, where Jordan won his sixth championship. The release date was moved up by two months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic of COVID-19 has rocked the sports world, The NBA season is one of the major sports impacted, with no news on when games will be able to resume. Fans have been asking for more sports programming as they self quarantine.

The five minute preview sets up the story for the rest of the docuseries, which will air every Sunday. Jerry Krause, the team's general manager is introduced and fans get to learn a little more about how he became involved with the team. Despite coming off of two consecutive NBA championships, an interview with Jordan also mentions the team potentially rebuilding.

"We had just finished winning our fifth title. It’s a lot of uncertainty. Management started talking about ‘the franchise is gonna change,’ or, ‘we’re gonna rebuild," Jordan says. "I thought it was unfair, I would never let someone who was not putting on a uniform and playing each and every day dictate what we do on the basketball court.”

The documentary features interviews from Jordan himself as well as dozens of celebrities and former NBA players.The trailer released on Christmas Eve of 2019 featured appearances by coach Phil Jackson, Barack Obama, Kobe Bryant, Scottie Pippen, Charles Barkley and Justin Timberlake.