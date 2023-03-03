Car flies off bridge during pursuit on I-94 in Minneapolis

The State Patrol says a trooper tried to pull over a speeding Kia when the teenage driver took an exit ramp, lost control and crashed through a guardrail.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Two juveniles are in custody following a high-speed pursuit Friday morning that ended with their vehicle crashing through a guardrail and plunging off a bridge, landing just off the interstate below.

Minnesota State Patrol spokesman Lt. Gordon Shank says the incident began just before 7 a.m. when a trooper spotted a Kia speeding northbound on I-94 near Broadway. The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop as the vehicle pulled off on the exit to Dowling but the driver refused to pull over, opting to flee instead at speeds reaching 94 miles per hour.

Shank says the fleeing driver drove back onto I-94 and then exited to 49th Avenue, losing control of the Kia and driving through the guardrail and off the bridge. MnDOT traffic cameras captured the vehicle landing on the shoulder of I-94 below in a pile of crumpled metal.

Two juveniles inside managed to escape the wrecked vehicle, one of who exited the door while the other crawled through a hole in the shattered windshield. They ran from the scene into a nearby neighborhood but law enforcement was able to locate them and take the suspects into custody.

Shank said injuries suffered in the incident are "non-life threatening." He also confirmed that the Kia the juveniles were in was reported as stolen.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: