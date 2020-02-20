Warren slams Bloomberg for comments about women during debate

Sen. Warren slams Bloomberg right out of the gate during the ninth Democratic presidential debate.

LAS VEGAS — The gloves have come off in the opening moments of the Nevada presidential debate, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren taking on Mike Bloomberg for calling "women fat broad and horse faced lesbians."

The Massachusetts senator on Wednesday night in Las Vegas referred to comments attributed to Bloomberg in a story published online this week by The Washington Post. Warren went on to say that four years of President Donald Trump is not "substituting one arrogant billionaire for another."

The Democratic debate is the first to feature Bloomberg, who has opted not to compete in the four early-voting states.

The rival campaigns of Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden started even before the debate, taking pre-debate shots at the former New York mayor. It all shows how seriously Democrats are taking Bloomberg, now that he’s rocketed to double-digit support in national polls, and qualified for the next two debates.

Bloomberg has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on ads and courted black voters whose support will be crucial to winning the Democratic nomination.