Multiple reports of Verizon outages across US Monday night

A website that tracks technical outages across the U.S. had more than 2,800 reported outages across the country Monday night.

There were reports late Monday of a significant outage involving Verizon wireless. The website Downdetector.com tracked more than 2,800 reports of outages as of 11:15 p.m. EST.

A map on the Downdetector.com website indicated some of the hardest-hit areas included Washington state, southern California, Kansas, and major east coast cities including New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC.