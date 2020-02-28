US, Taliban sign peace agreement aimed at ending America's longest war

The peace deal will set the stage for withdrawing U.S. troops, some of whom weren't even born when the Afghanistan conflict began.

WASHINGTON — America's longest war may finally be nearing an end.

More than 18 years after the Afghanistan conflict began in response to the September 11, 2001, attacks, the United States and the Islamists it toppled from power in Afghanistan signed a peace deal on Saturday.

This will set the stage for the withdrawal of U.S. troops, some of whom were not yet born when the World Trade Center collapsed.

It promises the potential end of a tremendous American investment of blood and treasure. The deal means the Taliban will pledge not to allow Afghanistan to be used as a launchpad for terrorist attacks.

If the Taliban meet their commitments, all U.S. troops would leave in 14 months.

President Donald Trump said Friday afternoon that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be present for the signing of the agreement with the Taliban militants.