US judge sides with migrants in case against Border Patrol

The decision applies to eight Arizona Border Patrol stations. A lawsuit alleged the agency held migrants in overcrowded, unsafe and inhumane conditions.

A U.S. judge in Arizona has issued a permanent order requiring the Border Patrol to provide clean mats and thin blankets to migrants within 12 hours of arriving at a detention facility.

The order issued on Wednesday also bars the agency from holding migrants more than 48 hours if they've been fully processed. It applies only to eight Border Patrol stations in Arizona following a lawsuit that claims the agency holds migrants in overcrowded, unsafe and inhumane conditions.

The lawsuit alleged facilities are extremely cold, overcrowded and unsanitary, and conditions don't allow migrants to sleep. The Border Patrol says its facilities were designed for adults and short-term stays.