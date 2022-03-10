Donations being collected for police in Ukraine

District Attorney Joe Peters has announced an effort to raise funds to buy tactical items for Ukrainian police officers.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Wyoming County's District Attorney is collecting donations for law enforcement officers in Ukraine.

Peters says the officers, out of their own initiative, have had to transition from cops to soldiers.

"This is our effort as someone in law enforcement to focus the attention on the police officers and to get those women and men the very things they need to fight the fight for all of us," he said.

Peters is in his first year in office as Wyoming County's D.A.; he is a former street cop himself.