Uber's new tool lets you discretely report safety concerns in real-time

Previously, Uber riders had to wait until a trip was over to send feedback on any issues they may have experienced.

Uber has just launched a new feature to let customers discretely report safety issues and uncomfortable situations during their rides.

The "On-Trip Reporting" feature lets riders alert the ride-hailing company to non-emergency safety issues in real-time.

Up until now, riders had to wait until a trip was over to send feedback on how it went and any issues they experienced. Uber explained in its announcement that research shows customers may not be consistently reporting experiences that make them uncomfortable partly because after trips are done they may not have time to file a report.

Now customers will be able to report issues, like someone texting and driving or making inappropriate remarks, while their ride is going on.

The "On-Trip Reporting" tool is located within the app's Safety Toolkit, found by tapping the blue shield icon. Uber said its safety team will follow up with the rider after the trip is complete.

For emergency safety situations, riders should still call 911. That option is also available in the Safety Toolkit by clicking 911 Assistance.