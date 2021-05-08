Reports: Two women, toddler shot in NYC Times Square

Reports claim four men got into a fight when at least one pulled out a gun and started shooting. The gunfire hit two women and a 4-year-old.

WASHINGTON — Two women and a 4-year-old were shot in New York City's Time Square on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

ABC7 News said the shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. ET near West 44th St. and 7th Ave. in the tourist section. Allegedly, four men got into a fight when at least one pulled out a gun and started shooting.

The gunfire hit the three unintended victims. All three were transported to the Bellevue Hospital, according to NBC New York, and they are expected to survive the incident.

Individuals in the area were advised to expect traffic delays, road closures and a heavy presence of officials on the scene.

A vendor in Times Square shared this video with @NBCNewYork, he says he heard “Two shots. They was bleeding the toddler was bleeding and the mom was crying.” pic.twitter.com/3DmJ80J5e3 — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) May 8, 2021

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted about the shooting saying, "Thankfully these innocent bystanders are in stable condition. The perpetrators of this senseless violence are being tracked down and the NYPD will bring them to justice. The flood of illegal guns into our city must stop."

The New York Police Department said the suspect fled the area and the investigation remains ongoing. The agency tweeted out a video Saturday night of the alleged suspect and asks anyone with information to contact them.