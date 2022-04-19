More than 700 homes near Flagstaff have been ordered to evacuate as the Tunnel Fire continues to grow.

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — Around 2,000 residents north of Flagstaff have evacuated due to a fast-moving wildfire driven by high winds.

The Tunnel Fire has "rapidly" grown to 19,711 acres as of Wednesday morning and is at 0% containment, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.



Latest fire updates

At least 25 structures have been destroyed, authorities say

Around 260 firefighters are working the blaze

Strong winds caused a large growth of the fire Tuesday night

APS has taken lines out of service north of Flagstaff

A Red Cross shelter has been set up at Sinagua Middle School

Authorities gave an update Tuesday night, and are planning to provide another update at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday

Evacuations

Coconino County Emergency Management has set up a call center for evacuees at 928-679-8525.

The following communities are under a “GO” order, meaning you are advised to leave the area immediately.

Area surrounding Moon Crater

All areas north of Lenox Road and south of Forest Service 545, including Wupatki Trails

All areas east and west of Highway 89 from Campbell Avenue to Sunset Crater

All areas north of Campbell Avenue

The American Red Cross is opening an evacuation site at Sinagua High School.

There is no estimated time for when people may be able to return to their homes, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office said.

The following communities are under a “SET” order, meaning there is a major fire danger in the area.

The Antelope Hills area east of Highway 89

High County Humane

Fernwood

Timberline

Areas south of Campbell including Hutchinson Acres neighborhood

Wupatki Trails neighborhood

Areas east of Highway 89 and north of Landfill Road

The CCSO said residents in these communities should be making preparations to evacuate if the order comes.

Evacuation map:

Shelter:

A Red Cross Shelter has opened for residents evacuated due to the Tunnel Fire at Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E Butler Ave.

We are on highway 89. Fire is burning just off the road. Smoke is everywhere.

People who live nearby say they have lost their homes. They told me it started as a small plume of white smoke, within 30 minutes, they were forced to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/sq2bAkhnuK — Michael Doudna (@MichaelDoudna) April 20, 2022

Where the Tunnel Fire is burning:

The fire was reported Sunday afternoon about 1.5 miles west of Doney Park. Its cause is under investigation.

Officials reported the fire in the Timberline neighborhood, southeast of the San Francisco Peaks. Timberline, which is known for its large lots, is located about five miles north of the Flagstaff Mall on Highway 89.

Firefighters are trying to prevent it from going into residential areas and away from the Schultz Fire burn scar to prevent future flooding issues. They also are trying to stop its growth north.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office estimates about 25 structures were destroyed by the fire and more than 250 structures are threatened.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors declared a State of Emergency due to the impacts of the Tunnel Fire. A State of Emergency allows the county to expend emergency funds from all available sources and request assistance from the state.

Watch the latest update below

EN ESPAÑOL: Se pide a residentes que evacuen debido al incendio Tunnel que arde cerca de Flagstaff

Road Closures

Highway 89 northbound at milepost 423 and southbound at milepost 445.

Forest Road 544

The public is being asked to avoid Highway 89 from Elden Springs Road to the Coconino National Forest boundary.

The Cinder Lake Landfill is closed in Flagstaff due to the Tunnel Fire. The Hazardous Products Center at the landfill is also closed. People are advised to avoid the area.

Pets

Coconino County is advising people to not take their household pets to High County Humane, which is now in SET status.

Instead, residents can take their household pets to the Coconino Humane Association located at 3501 East Butler Ave.

Horses, goats, sheep, pigs and chickens can be taken to the Fort Tuthill County Stables at the County Fairgrounds. The stables are self-service and owners are responsible for all services related to their animals, including feeding and watering. Bring cages for smaller livestock.

Go to the Arizona Emergency Information Network website to learn how the READY, SET, GO evacuation system works.

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and an NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare

The entire NFPA checklist of supplies can be found here.

