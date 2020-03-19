Tulsi Gabbard drops Democratic presidential bid

The Hawaii congresswoman said she will now support former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign.

Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is suspending her presidential campaign, ending a long-shot 2020 effort that saw her feuding with Hillary Clinton and raising fears among Democrats that she would mount a third-party candidacy.

Instead, she's offering her full support to former Vice President Joe Biden.

"Today, I'm suspending my presidential campaign and offering my full support to Vice President Joe Biden in his quest to bring our country together," Gabbard said in a video statement. "Although I may not agree with the vice president on every issue, I know that he has a good heart and he's motivated by his love for our country and the American people."

Gabbard attracted a sizable following in New Hampshire but largely failed to resonate elsewhere.

The congresswoman was only able to obtain two pledged delegates in the Democratic presidential primary, both coming from the American Samoa.

Gabbard publicly feuded with Hillary Clinton during her 2020 run and ended up suing her for defamation after the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee called her a "favorite of the Russians."

Gabbard's political future is unclear after she announced in October that she would not run for re-election for Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District, a seat she's held since 2013. At the time, her decision mounted speculation that she would continue her presidential campaign as a third-party candidate until November.