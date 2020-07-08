Trump issues executive order banning 'transactions' with TikTok, WeChat owners

The president's order against the China-based owners of the popular apps says it's over U.S. security concerns.

President Trump has issued an executive order that takes effect in 45 days against the Chinese owners of TikTok and WeChat.

He announced the order Thursday night in an email from the White House press secretary. The order says it bans any U.S. person or company from making transactions related to ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, and Tencent, WeChat's owner, based in China. In it, Trump broadly prohibits unspecified "transactions."

For the past week, the Trump administration has been suggesting that the president may ban TikTok in the U.S. over national-security concerns. Trump also said he had spoken with Microsoft, which confirmed that it was in talks to buy the American part of the popular social media video app's operations.

Trump had threatened a deadline of Sept. 15 to “close down” TikTok unless Microsoft or “somebody else” bought it. TikTok, Microsoft and WeChat owner Tencent had no immediate replies to queries.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that he was expanding the U.S. crackdown on Chinese technology to personal apps, calling out TikTok and WeChat by name. WeChat and its sister app Weixin in China are hugely popular messaging apps.

"This data collection threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans' personal and proprietary information -- potentially allowing China to track the locations of federal employees and contractors, build dossiers of personal information for blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage," the executive order says.