Trump names Rep. Mark Meadows chief of staff, replacing Mulvaney

President Trump tweeted Friday night that the North Carolina congressman will take over from Mick Mulvaney to be his fourth chief of staff since he took office.

President Trump has named U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows his chief of staff, replacing Mick Mulvaney, who had been acting in the role.

Trump said Friday on Twitter that the Republican congressman from North Carolina will become his White House chief of staff.

Meadows, as Trump's new chief of staff, replaces Mulvaney, who been acting in the role for more than a year.

Announcing the staff reshuffle in Friday night tweets, Trump said Mulvaney would become the U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland. The president also thanked Mulvaney "for having served the administration so well."

The long-rumored move makes Meadows, who announced he was not seeking reelection, effectively Trump’s fourth chief of staff since taking office in 2017.

Meadows had announced a day after voting against Trump's impeachment in December that he wouldn't seek reelection for his House seat, making his fourth term his final representing western North Carolina. Meadows said then that he struggled with the decision.

Following Super Tuesday this week, a Republican primary runoff is likely this spring for the 11th congressional district seat Meadows has occupied since 2013.