NORAD Santa Tracker: How to track Santa this Christmas

Santa Claus is coming to town. Just like the past 66 years, the North American Aerospace Defense Command is tracking Santa as he makes his way around the world.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — The North American Aerospace Defense Command is celebrating the 66th anniversary of tracking Santa’s yuletide journey around the globe!

Starting at 4 a.m. on December 24, website visitors can see updates as Santa makes preparations for his flight.

Then, at 6 a.m., trackers worldwide can call to inquire as to Santa’s whereabouts by dialing the toll-free number 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) where they will either speak with a live phone operator or hear a recorded update.

The NORAD Tracks Santa website features Santa’s North Pole Village, which includes a holiday countdown, games, movie theater, holiday music, webstore, and more.

Due to COVID concerns, the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center will have fewer phone operators, so callers who do not reach a volunteer will hear a regularly updated recording as to Santa’s current location.

Anytime on December 24, Amazon Alexa users can ask for Santa’s location through the NORAD Tracks Santa skill for Amazon Alexa, and OnStar subscribers can press the OnStar button in their vehicles to locate Santa. Santa Trackers can also use the Bing search engine to learn of Santa’s location.

Tracking opportunities are also offered through social media on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

NORAD Tracks Santa History:

Tracking Santa has been a tradition since 1955 when a local newspaper advertisement informed children they could call Santa directly – only the contact number was misprinted. Instead of reaching Santa, the phone rang through to the crew commander on duty, U.S. Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup, at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center, the predecessor to NORAD.

Col. Shoup was quick to realize a mistake had been made, and assured the child he was Santa.

Shoup then assigned a duty officer to continue answering calls. Thus, a holiday tradition was born, which NORAD has carried on since it was created in 1958.