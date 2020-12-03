Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks announced on social media Wednesday that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for coronavirus.

While in Australia, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19. Hanks posted the news on social media Wednesday.

The 63-year-old actor said both himself and Wilson were tired, had cold hands and body aches. They were tested for the new virus, and the results came back positive.

The New York Times said the pair were in Australia for the pre-production for a film about Elvis Presley's life for Warner Bros. In the film, two-time Oscar winner Hanks plays Presley’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Here's Tom Hank's full statement:

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

We’ll keep the world posted and updated.

Take care of yourselves!

Hanx!"

The New York Times said production on the film, which is being directed by Baz Luhrmann, was set to begin filming on Monday. Australia has had more than 120 cases confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday.