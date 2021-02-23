x
Tiger Woods suffered 'multiple leg injuries' in rollover crash, agent says

Tiger Woods' agent confirmed that the golf star was taken to the hospital and is undergoing surgery after a rollover crash in the Los Angeles area.
Credit: AP
Tiger Woods tees off on the 12th hole at the Northern Trust golf tournament at Liberty National Golf Course, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

WASHINGTON — Golf star Tiger Woods is undergoing surgery after he was involved in a rollover crash Tuesday morning and suffered "multiple leg injuries," according to authorities and the golfer's agent. 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Woods was the only person in the vehicle and firefighters and paramedics had to use "jaws of life" tools to get him out. 

Authorities said the vehicle sustained "major damage" and Woods was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. 

In a statement to Golf Digest, Woods' agent said Woods "suffered multiple leg injuries" and was currently in surgery at a hospital.  

A KABC-TV helicopter over the scene of Woods’ accident showed a car on its side with the front end heavily damaged. Air bags appeared to be deployed. The wreckage appeared to be just off the side of a road on a hillside.

The crash occurred shortly before 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, officials said.

Woods, 45, hosted the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational over the weekend in California. 

Woods last competed on Dec. 20 in Orlando, then underwent a microdiscectomy. On Sunday, he spoke to CBS' Jim Nantz about his recovery and said that he wasn't sure whether he'd be able to play in the Masters in April. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

