The man was found dead Tuesday after officers responded to his home for a welfare check. The teen suspect was arrested in Castle Rock.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A 15-year-old girl is in custody and accused of fatally shooting a 44-year-old man who was found dead in his home after Brighton officers responded there for a welfare check early Tuesday.

Just after midnight, officers went to the home on the 400 block of North 6th Avenue to check on 44-year-old Joseph Johnson who had not been heard from in several days, Brighton Police said in a release.

The officers spotted an unresponsive person in the home and made entry. Once inside, they discovered Johnson deceased and observed several gunshot wounds.

Detectives identified a 15-year-old girl as a suspect in the case. She was arrested on Tuesday around 1 p.m. in Castle Rock. She was transported to Brighton Police Department for processing and then booked into Prairie Vista Youth Services Detention Center on charges of murder and motor vehicle theft.

Police said the suspect and victim knew each other.

The suspect's name is not being released at this time due to her age.





9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.