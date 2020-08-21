Pumpkin Spice already? Starbucks announces it's back

It's that time of year again. Starbucks has released its fall lineup, including the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

WASHINGTON — We're nearing the end of August, which means fall is right around the corner. Leaves will be changing color, there will be chillier temperatures, sweaters, and of course pumpkin spice everything.

Starbucks has released its menu of fall signature drinks, including the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

On the menu are, the popular Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. Also featured are the Salted Caramel Mocha and Salted Caramel Mocha Frappuccino blended beverages. There will also be fall bakery items like the Pumpkin Scone and Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin.

Earlier rumors created a buzz about when the menu would be released.

Business Insider had reported an internal memo for the Seattle-based company stated the drinks will return on Tuesday, Aug. 25. That makes the Pumpkin Spice Latte release the earliest ever recorded launch for the signature fall drink.

Earlier this month a California location had posted on Instagram that the "Pumpkin Spice launch" would be coming on Aug. 28.

Fox News reported at the beginning of August that Starbucks Pumpkin Spice products were already on grocery store shelves.

Starbucks recently announced two new summertime drinks with kiwi, Star Drink and Kiwi Starfruit Refreshers. Both drinks are available at locations across the United States and Canada.

In 2018 and 2019, Starbucks released the Pumpkin Spice Latte on the Tuesday before Labor Day.

Dunkin' is already selling its fall lineup. The company already released its signature pumpkin spice latte and fall menu on August 19. It includes brand new and some original drink and snack options.

The Vice President of Marketing Strategy at Dunkin’, Jill Nelson, said in a press release that this is the earliest that the fall collection has been released. She said it's "one of the most anticipated times of the year for Dunkin’ guests."

Other businesses, not in the coffee game, are also ready for the spooky-season. Samuel Adams Beer has already started announcing its seasonal beers including Jack-O Pumpkin Ale and OctoberFest.