ATLANTA — Police arrested a suspect after eight people were killed in shootings at three separate massage parlors. Two spas are in Atlanta and one is in Cherokee County. Police said many of the victims are Asian women.

Four people were killed and two others injured at Young Asians Massage Parlor in Cherokee County at around 5:00 p.m., officials said.

Shortly after, a shooting at two Atlanta massage parlors that are across the street from each other on Piedmont road left four dead. Those calls came in at 5:47 p.m. and 5:57 p.m. according to Atlanta Police Department's call sheet.

Authorities did not say whether the Atlanta shootings were connected to the one in Cherokee County.

Tuesday evening, Cherokee officials released surveillance pictures of Robert Aaron Long, 21 of Woodstock.

Just before 9:00 p.m. Cherokee officials said he was arrested in Crisp County, Georgia which is off I-75 in South Central Georgia. Officials told 11Alive's Jon Shirek they used a pit maneuver to stop his vehicle.

Captured: Suspect in Cherokee Co homicides — Robert Aaron Long, 21, from Woodstock area of unincorporated Cherokee Co. Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped Long in Crisp County using PIT maneuver. Don’t know yet if Long is also a suspect in ATL. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/7mgmFp8nuX — Jon Shirek (@JonShirek) March 17, 2021

Interim Atlanta Police chief Bryant said he's been in contact with deputies in Cherokee County, but it's too early in the investigation to say if the shootings are in both counties are connected.

In the shootings on Piedmont Road, APD said it appears the victims are all females and are Asian.

As far as suspect information for the Atlanta shooting, investigators are still looking at video, Bryant said. They plan to release more details as they continue to investigate the case.