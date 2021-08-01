Smoke triggers pollution alerts in US West, Midwest

Alerts came across the northern U.S. Rockies, including portions of Colorado, Wyoming, Washington state and Idaho.

Numerous areas of the U.S. West and Midwest were under air quality alerts on Sunday as wildfire smoke lingered over much of the country.

Further to the east, smoke from fires burning into Canada triggered pollution alerts in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.