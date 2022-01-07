Legendary actor Sidney Poitier dies at 94

In 1964, Sidney Poitier made history when he won the Academy Award for Best Actor for "Lilies of the Field."

WASHINGTON — Sidney Poitier, the legendary actor who made history as the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor, has died at the age of 94.

Poitier starred in such films as "The Defiant Ones," which earned him his first Oscar nomination, "A Patch of Blue," "In the Heat of the Night" and "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner."

In 1964, he received an Academy Award for Best Actor for "Lilies of the Field." In 2001, Poitier was also presented with an honorary Academy Award.

The noted actor was born in Miami and grew up in the Bahamas and the United States, according to his Academy Awards bio. In addition to his award-winning acting career, Poitier directed nine movies.

In 2009, President Barack Obama presented the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Poitier.

Tributes began pouring in across social media as news of his death spread Friday morning.

"He showed us how to reach for the stars," Whoopi Goldberg tweeted.

If you wanted the sky i would write across the sky in letters that would soar a thousand feet high..

To Sir… with Love

Sir Sidney Poitier R.I.P.

He showed us how to reach for the stars — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 7, 2022