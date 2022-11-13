3 killed, 2 injured in University of Virginia shooting; suspect still at large, university president says

Police are still searching for the suspect in this shooting, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who is considered "armed and dangerous."

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A suspect is still on the loose after at least three people are dead, and two others were injured in a shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia Sunday night, according to University President Jim Ryan.

Students and faculty have been advised to shelter in place due to the shooting investigation, according to the official Twitter account of the UVA Office of Emergency Management.

Multiple police agencies including Virginia State Police and ATF Washington have responded to the campus to search for a suspect in the shooting.

Emergency management officials said on Twitter that multiple agencies are searching on the ground, and a Virginia State Police helicopter is searching by air. Authorities said the suspect is "armed and dangerous."

The shooting happened in the area of Culbreth Road in Charlottesville around 10:30 p.m. The exact circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.

Police now say they are on the lookout for a person named Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. regarding the shooting incident and ask the public to call 911 if he is seen. "Do not approach," they advise.

UVA Police said Jones was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes and may be driving a black SUV with Virginia tags TWX3580.

In a letter to students, University President Jim Ryan said he was "heartbroken to report" that three people were killed in the shooting and two others were injured. The letter confirmed that Jones is a current student at the university.

"We are working closely with the families of the victims and will share additional details as soon as we are able," Ryan said. "I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia."

As a result of the shooting, classes at the university were canceled Monday, Ryan said.

Student Jake Hecker was playing volleyball at a gym on campus when staff at the gym told him and others to stay where they are and locked the doors of the gym. The students were then taken to the basement of the gym to shelter in place, Hecker said.

"We were a little concerned but felt safe in the gym when they locked us down," Hecker said.

"Something like this happening is something completely unexpected. We're all obviously shocked by all this. The fact that students are directly involved is not only surprising, but very saddening," he said.

Following the tragedy on campus, Gov. Glenn Youngkin posted a statement on Twitter, saying he and his wife are praying for the UVA community.

The school has set up an emergency hotline at 877-685-4836 for family and friends who have questions regarding the event.

This is a developing story. WUSA9 will update this story as additional information becomes available.