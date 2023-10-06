The Savannah Bananas are coming to Philadelphia

The Savannah Bananas, the most entertaining team in baseball, has announced its 2024 World Tour stops, and Citizen’s Bank Park is on the list.

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia is going bananas.

The Savannah Bananas has announced its 2024 World Tour, and the Phillies’ Citizens Bank Park is on the list.

The Keystone State was snubbed during the team's inaugural World Tour in 2023, but in 2024, you've got one shot to see the Bananas in Pennsylvania.

The world's wackiest baseball team will take the City of Brotherly Love by storm on September 21, 2024.

The Bananas have accumulated a massive following on social media since making their baseball debut in 2016.

Players are known for pulling zany stunts on the field that include walking on stilts, singing karaoke, and dancing to popular TikTok songs.

The team even has its own set of rules called Banana Ball.

Because of their popularity, a ticket lottery is in place for people wanting to attend a game during the 2024 World Tour.

For a chance to score tickets, you can join the lottery here.

What exactly IS Banana Ball?

Banana Ball differs from standard baseball and has 9 rules:

1. Every inning counts

The team that gets the most runs in an inning gets a point. The first team to five points wins.

2. Two hour time limit

If the game is tied at the end of two hours, the game will go into a showdown to determine a winner.

3. No stepping out

If the batter steps out of the box, it’s a strike.

4. No bunting

If a batter bunts, they will be thrown out of the game.

5. Batters can steal first

If a passed ball or wild pitch happens during any pitch of an at-bat, the batter can take off to first.

6. No walks allowed

If a pitcher throws a fourth ball, it becomes a sprint. The hitter will take off running while the catcher has to throw the ball around to every defensive player on the field before it becomes a live ball. The hitter can advance to as many bases as he can. The ball does not have to touch the catcher or the pitcher.

7. No mound visits allowed

No mound visits from the coach, catcher, or any other players.

8. If a fan catches a foul ball, it's an out

Get your gloves ready. But whatever you do, don’t catch a Bananas foul ball.

9. 1 on 1 showdown tiebreaker

Each team picks one pitcher and one hitter to face off. The defensive team only has the pitcher, catcher, and one fielder on the field. If a hitter puts the ball in play, he has to score and make it home to get a point. If the ball is put in play, the pitcher and fielder are allowed to chase the ball and throw it to the catcher for a play at the plate. If a pitcher strikes the hitter out or gets him out before scoring, he doesn’t get a point. If the batter walks, he takes second and the hitting team will bring in another hitter to the plate.

Interested in Tickets?

The team has posted a Ticket FAQ to help answer your questions.

