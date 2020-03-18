Sanders camp says he'll 'assess his campaign'

Sanders' managers says the senator is in no hurry to make any decisions about leaving the race.

The manager of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign says his candidate “is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign."

But he also suggests Sanders is in no hurry to make any decisions about leaving the race noting, “The next primary contest is at least three weeks away.”

Faiz Shakir said in a statement Wednesday that “in the immediate term” Sanders “is focused on the government response to the coronavirus outbreak and ensuring that we take care of working people and the most vulnerable.”