Rush Limbaugh reveals he has advanced lung cancer

“I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Diagnosis confirmed by two medical institutions back on January 20. First realized something was wrong on my birthday weekend January 12. And I wish I didn’t have to tell you this and I thought about not telling anybody. I thought about trying to do this without anybody knowing because I don’t like making things about me. But there are going to be days that I’m going to be able to be here because I’m undergoing treatment or I’m reacting to treatment. And I know that that would inspire curiosity with people wondering what’s going on. Worst thing that can happen is when there is something going on and you try to hide it and cover it up and eventually it’s going to leak and people are like why didn’t you just say it? Why’d you try to fool everybody. And it’s not that I want to fool anybody I don’t want to burden anybody with it. And I haven’t wanted to. But it is what it is. And you know me, I’m the mayor of realville. So this has happened and my intention is to come here every day I can and to do this program as normally and as competently and as expertly as I do each and every day because that is source of my greatest satisfaction professionally, personally.”