The man fled police and took two hostages at a public park, killing one of them and wounding a California Highway Patrol officer.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A CHP officer and two other people were shot — one fatally — during a hostage situation in Roseville’s Mahany Park Thursday afternoon.

According to Roseville Police Capt. Kelby Newton, it started around 12:30 p.m. when a CHP task force officer reported shots fired and a CHP officer serving an arrest warrant was hit.

Officers responded to the scene and were confronted by the suspect, who was still carrying a gun.

Police say the suspected shooter took two people hostage and ultimately surrendered to officers. At some point between the officer being shot and the suspect being taken into custody, two other people were shot and one died at the scene.

The suspect and other shooting victim were taken to the hospital in unknown conditions. The CHP officer is in stable condition.

Roseville police said in a Thursday news conference they are unsure if the two hostages knew the suspected shooter, but they do not believe so.

The Mahany Park area is safe but is still closed to the public near Pleasant Grove Boulevard and Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard, according to the Roseville Police Department.

The lockdown at Mahany Fitness Center and Martha Riley Community Library was lifted around 3 p.m., according to the Roseville Police Department. Staff, visitors and children in the camps are safe.

Kids in the camp were moved to Quail Glen Elementary School for pickup. The fitness center and library will be closed for the rest of the day.

Roseville Vice Mayor Krista Bernasconi said the shooting turned a beautiful morning into a chaotic and tragic afternoon.

"These times call for us all to remain rooted in what grounds us—our families, faith, friends, being of service to others, along with kindness to others," Bernasconi said on Facebook. "Thank you all involved today, especially our first responders and partner agencies who didn’t hesitate to help out. My thoughts are also with the victims and their loved ones."