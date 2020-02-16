Rockets strike Iraqi base hosting US troops; no injuries

No casualties have been reported and a building sustained only minor damage.

BAGHDAD, Iraq — A U.S. military official says small rockets struck the Iraqi base hosting American troops and other coalition forces in Baghdad’s Green Zone early Sunday.

The attack came just before 3:30 a.m. The attack was the latest in a recent series of rocket and mortar strikes on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.