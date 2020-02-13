Robert Irwin holding a koala is the spitting image of dad Steve Irwin

The sweet photo had lots of fans thinking it was Steve.

A new photo of Robert Irwin cuddling a koala has fans swearing he looks just like his dad, late environmentalist and wildlife expert Steve Irwin.

Robert posted the photo to Instagram Tuesday and people immediately saw the resemblance. Like Steve, Robert was wearing the famous khaki uniform.

"Did anyone else think this was Steve at first? Beautiful moment captured," said one person in the comments.

"I legit thought this was Steve," said another.

"You look so much like your dad in this photo! Bless you both."

And the sentiment went on.

People compared it to a shot of Steve holding a Koala in the early 2000s.

Australia Zoo We all have a soft spot for koalas. Steve and Terri opened the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital in 2004 to treat sick, injured and orphaned animals. Since then we have treated over 90,000 animals,...