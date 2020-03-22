Reports: Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in Western New York

Weinstein is serving time at Wende Correctional Facility in Alden.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are several reports Sunday evening that former Hollywood producer and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, here in Western New York.

Weinstein is at Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, where 2 On Your Side has heard from several people close to the facility that he was one of two inmates who tested positive.

The Niagara Gazette was the first to report the news.