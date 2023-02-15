Actress Raquel Welch dies at 82

Welch's career spanned more than five decades, having starred in dozens of films.

WASHINGTON — Raquel Welch, an actress known for her roles in "One Million Years B.C," "Fantastic Voyage," and "Three Musketeers" has died, according to multiple media reports. She was 82.

The award-winning actress "passed away peacefully this morning after a brief illness," Welch's manager confirmed to People on Wednesday.

TMZ first reported the star's death.

The 82-year-old had breakout roles in the 1966 sci-films "Fantastic Voyage" and "One Million Years B.C.," the prehistoric fantasy film that launched her status as a sex symbol.

She went on to star in dozens of other movies including "The Three Musketeers," which she won a Golden Globe for. She also appeared in "The Prince and the Pauper," "Legally Blonde" and many more.

The actress' last film was in the 2017 comedy "How to Be a Latin Lover," starring alongside Salma Hayek, Eugenio Derbez and Rob Lowe.

Years before her big break, Welch worked as a morning weatherwoman for CBS 8 San Diego. The former Miss La Jolla returned to the station in 2010 and joked her salary at the time was $7.50.

"It was great because it opened up some doors for me, it was an opportunity to be seen by a lot of people," Welch explained in 2010.

Welch is survived by her two children, Damon and Tahnee Welch.