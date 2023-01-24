Ralphie the 'Jerk' looking for home

The Niagara County SPCA in New York shared online that Ralphie needs a new home, but there are a couple of things they want you to know first.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — One "fire-breathing demon" at the Niagara County SPCA has attracted national attention across social media.

The shelter shared online that Ralphie needs a new home, but there are a couple of things they want you to know first.

Apparently, Ralphie at first glance, "he’s an adorable highly sought after, young dog. People should be banging down our doors for him," but in reality, he's a "jerk" according to the shelter.

They also add, "We’re sure you’re thinking: my ankles will be just fine. We’d caution: proceed at your own risk.”

He has a tendency of wanting to bite on his fingers and ankles but he has the potential to be a good boy according to the shelter.

Ralphie is still looking for his forever home.

"He is a challenge. He is not a plug-in dog by any means. Everyone wants him, but not everyone would be perfect for him," according to Amy Lewis, the excutive director of the Niagara County SPCA.

She is working to find him a home by posting on their Facebook account.

"Part of the reason why I am so descriptively about our dogs is that I actually spend time with them," Lewis said. "I get to know them and their personality. I pick out that one quirk about them and just run with it."

For more information, you can find it on the Niagara County SPCA website.